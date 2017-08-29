Red Cross opens Harvey evacuee shelter in Shreveport

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.

4 Shreveport shelters not yet open but ready when needed

As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags are being made available throughout Northwest Louisiana.

As Tropical Storm Harvey makes its way north, the ArkLaTex can expect heavy rain and gusty winds.

The American Red Cross opened a Hurricane Harvey evacuee shelter the afternoon of Aug. 29 at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday afternoon in Caddo Parish.

It's at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.

The action comes after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Monday that the state is prepared to accept evacuees from Texas in Louisiana shelters, specifically in Shreveport.

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has contracts with four facilities in Shreveport that are kept ready with cots, blankets, pillows," DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters said. "We're ready to always shelter in North Louisiana."

Only the Jewella Avenue location is open at this time.

The shelter now open in Shreveport is in addition to one that opened last week at Grace Christian Center in the Rapides Parish town of Glenmora.

Both shelters offer those impacted by Hurricane Harvey a safe place to stay, three meals a day, basic health services and a compassionate shoulder to lean on, officials said.

As possible, the Red Cross advises anyone evacuating to one of its shelters to bring essentials for each family member, including:

Prescriptions and emergency medications

Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements

Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents

Hygiene supplies and other comfort items

Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys

Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled

Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you



