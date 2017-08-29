Red Cross opens Harvey evacuee shelter in Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Red Cross opens Harvey evacuee shelter in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The American Red Cross opened a shelter Tuesday afternoon in Caddo Parish.

It's at Morning Star Baptist Church, 5340 Jewella Ave. in Shreveport.

The action comes after Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed Monday that the state is prepared to accept evacuees from Texas in Louisiana shelters, specifically in Shreveport

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has contracts with four facilities in Shreveport that are kept ready with cots, blankets, pillows," DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters said. "We're ready to always shelter in North Louisiana."

Only the Jewella Avenue location is open at this time.

The shelter now open in Shreveport is in addition to one that opened last week at Grace Christian Center in the Rapides Parish town of Glenmora.

Both shelters offer those impacted by Hurricane Harvey a safe place to stay, three meals a day, basic health services and a compassionate shoulder to lean on, officials said.

As possible, the Red Cross advises anyone evacuating to one of its shelters to bring essentials for each family member, including:

  •    Prescriptions and emergency medications
  •    Foods that meet unusual dietary requirements
  •    Identification to show residence is in affected area and important personal documents   
  •    Hygiene supplies and other comfort items
  •    Supplies needed for children and infants such as diapers, formula and toys   
  •    Special items for family members who are elderly or disabled   
  •    Chargers for any electronic devices you bring with you
     

