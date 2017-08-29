ETX man dies after crashing into utility pole

A Cass County man is dead after his truck crashed into a Caddo Parish pole Monday afternoon.

Caddo Parish deputies say around 12:45 p.m. 79-year-old Audie Whatley was traveling south on LA Hwy. 1 when his Chevrolet Silverado ran off the road.

The truck went through a ditch and then hit a culvert and a utility pole.

Whatley, of Bivins, TX, was taken to University Health by ambulance where he died, according to deputies.

An investigation is ongoing by the Caddo Sheriff’s Traffic Safety Unit.

