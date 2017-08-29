1 shot during Texarkana, TX armed robbery

A man was shot and robbed Sunday night while responding to a Texarkana Craig's List.

The man, identified as Michael Amason told police he agreed to meet up with a woman in the 6100 block of West 7th Street in Texarkana to sell her a phone.

When Amason got there he met with the woman described as being in her late 20’s with an eyebrow ring, rainbow colored hair and tattoos on both arms. She was reportedly wearing a white tank top with a rainbow on it and short sport style shorts.

Amason says she asked him and his friend Dalton Flint, who had come along with him, to follow her to her home to get the money she needed to buy his cell phone.

She got into a dark blue four door car and the two followed her to an address close to Sunset Mobile Home Park on West 7th Street.

When they got there, deputies say a man came up and took Amason's phone from him without paying for it.

The man is described as being about 5’7” with tattoos on both arms and a flame tattoo on one wrist. He was reportedly wearing a dark blue or black flat billed baseball hat with a white brim, a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Amason told deputies he took his cell phone back only to have a handgun pulled on him. That's when deputies say the gunman fired six or seven shots hitting Amason in both legs.

At the same time, the woman also reportedly produced a handgun and demanded Flint’s wallet and cell phone. Flint gave up his cell phone, but he did not have a wallet on him.

Police say two other men came out during the robbery. One was described as being around 6’0” to 6’2” wearing a tan shirt with a red circular emblem on the front of it. A description for the other one could not be provided.

Anyone has any information about the robbery they are asked to call Bowie County Sheriff's Office at 903.798.3561

