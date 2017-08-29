One dead, another injured in overnight shooting in Shreveport

Shreveport police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after both were shot in the city's Highland neighborhood shortly after 1:00 Tuesday morning.

According to detectives on the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Merrick between Highland Avenue and Gilbert Drive, one man was found shot to death on the front porch of a home. Officers say he had been shot several times.

Another man was shot in the leg and upper body. He was taken to University Health and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Police are collecting shell casings from the crime scene and detectives are interviewing the shooting victim at University Health.

Police say an officer was on patrol on Dalzell Street when he heard gunshots. When he responded to the area, he witnessed two men running from the scene. One of the men was armed with a handgun.

Police have taken that man into custody.

KSLA News 12 obtained exclusive video overnight of the shooting and of the man's arrest. More details will come throughout KSLA News 12 This Morning.

