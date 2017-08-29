1 dead, 1 wounded, 1 in custody in Highland shooting

Man taken into custody in connection with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police say a man is dead, another is in the hospital and one was taken into custody after a shooting in the city's Highland neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning streaming live for the latest on this story.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Merrick Street between Highland Avenue and Gilbert Drive.

According to detectives on the scene, one man was found shot to death on the front porch of a home. Officers say he had been shot several times.

Another man was shot in the leg and upper body. He was taken to University Health where he is believed to be suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say an officer was on patrol on Dalzell Street when he heard gunshots. When he responded to the area, he saw two men running from the scene, one armed with a handgun.

Police have the man in custody who they believe was armed and they are looking for his weapon.

KSLA News 12 obtained exclusive video overnight of the shooting and of the man's arrest.

The other man the officer reported seeing running from the scene is still on the loose.

Police are collecting shell casings from the crime scene and detectives are interviewing the shooting victim at University Health.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Shreveport police and Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.