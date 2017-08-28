Hurricane Harvey evacuees wind up at Texarkana hotel

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.

A Texarkana, Texas, hotel is opening its doors to Hurricane Harvey evacuees.

The Wyndham Garden Hotel stands ready to help those looking for shelter after the storm.



"We got our food; we grabbed our son, our dogs and we hit the road," said Jennifer Guarolla, whose family fled from Harvey's wrath.

They are among the first evacuees to make it to the ArkLaTex.

"And we have had quite a bit from the surrounding area of Houston that are staying here also," said Stacee Hughes, the hotel's general manager.

The Guarolla family arrived Sunday afternoon in Texarkana following a brief layover in Livingston, Texas.

"We cannot get back to our home, so we are just taking it day by day, praying hour to hour," Guarolla said.

The Wyndham Garden Hotel is getting numerous calls from people in South Texas looking for a place to stay, Hughes said.

Hotel desk clerk Lisa Frankovich said they are ready for the influx of evacuees.

"I just want to be able to help them because I have a lot family down there that are being affected."

As of now, Hurricane Harvey victims may have to stay away from home until Sept. 6.

"I kind of feel like Harvey is coming with us," Guarolla said. "But we are good, Harvey. We will beat you. We are good."

Meantime, leaders of Wyndham Garden say they are doing what they can to be good neighbors.

"We are giving them discounted rate. Our regular rate is high, but we are trying to give them discounted rate to help them," operations director Jay Mehta said.

