Hurricane Harvey evacuees wind up at Texarkana hotel

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.More >>
There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.More >>
Be prepared for and stay up to date on the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Be prepared for and stay up to date on the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Lakewood Church was not designated a hurricane shelter, but the church says flooding made it "inaccessible."More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Looters posing as people that needed to be rescued in Houston tried to overtake and shoot at members of the Cajun Navy today. The Cajun Navy posted on their Facebook page that there were shots fired at the boats, but all members are safe. The Cajun Navy is currently on stand down while waiting for a new strategic plan. Louisiana Cajun Navy The Cajun Navy formed over 12 years ago, and have been rescuing stranded flood victims ever since. The group is currently in Housto...More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Three years ago, five young Lexington County children were murdered in a manner that’s hard to comprehend.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility...More >>
The senior citizens who appear in a now-viral photo showing them submerged in waist-deep water in a Texas assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey over the weekend have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>