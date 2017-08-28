ArkLaTex residents give to supply drive for Harvey victims

ArkLaTex residents headed to Fred's on Benton Road in Bossier Parish on Monday evening to fill Gary Tyler's trailer with water, diapers, food and other supplies.

The Springhill native started spreading the word Sunday on social media about an emergency supply trip for Hurricane Harvey victims and got a huge response from the public.

Bossier City resident Blue Murphy donated 25 cases of 40-count water.

"People need to donate for good causes, so I decided to go purchase water."

Shreveport resident Chuck Anderson also brought several items.

"We had some water. We had some extra food. We had a lot of bedding, towels. Then we went and got some survival supplies, some toothbrushes and toothpaste."

Tyler said he empathizes with Hurricane Harvey's victims because he too lost everything to flooding along Red River in 2015.

"I was sitting in my easy chair Sunday morning and I said, 'I need to do something to help these people'."

Tyler plans to head to Hackberry in Cameron Parish in Southwest Louisiana. The town was hit by a tornado spawned by Harvey over the weekend.

"The big groups aren't in there at this point to help them, so that's where we felt like we needed to be the most."

He hopes to have a trailer full of supplies by Tuesday morning to take south for those in need.

If you missed Monday's collection, you still can donate Tuesday morning at:

the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly in Springhill from 7:30 to 9 a.m.

the Springhill Convention Center

GiGi's Tees in Cullen around 9:30 a.m.

