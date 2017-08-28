Katrina survivor holding radiothon for Harvey's victims

"It's just tough for the kids; that's what really hurts. ... And really it's the children that concerns me and old people," Texarkana radio station owner Bob Delgiorno said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Another hurricane.

And again it's personal.

Katrina drove Bob Delgiorno's family from their home in New Orleans in 2005.

A dozen years later, the owner of a Texarkana radio station is on the air raising money for the American Red Cross to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

"Our family lived in New Orleans for 28 years. We had to evacuate exactly 12 years to the day."

His radiothon on on FOX Sports Radio 1400 AM continues until 11 p.m. Aug. 28.

"It's just tough for the kids; that's what really hurts," Delgiorno said of a hurricane's heartbreak. "... And really it's the children that concerns me and old people."

The radiothon is being broadcast from the Sonic Drive-In at 4619 SUmmerhill Road in Texarkana.

"Our donors are the life blood of the Red Cross," said Eric Cain, executive director of the American Red Cross in Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas.

Financial donations are the best way one can help those impacted by this crisis, Cain said.

"There are so many people with great intentions trying to collect toiletries and water. But at this time, we don't have a way to get those toiletry and water items down there to the people in South Texas who need them."



All donations for the American Red Cross will go directly to the relief effort in South Texas.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, Delgiorno's radiothon had raised $7,200.

"So if you can give, it helps," he said.

"Yeah, it's tough. But we will get through it."

