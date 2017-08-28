LifeShare extends center hours to help flood affected areas

LifeShare Blood Center is extending its hours to get additional blood donations due to Tropical Storm Harvey.

The center will extend its hours until 7 p.m. through Thursday, Aug. 31. Its normal hours are from 8 a.m. through 4 p.m.

The following centers have extended their hours through Thursday:

8910 Linwood Ave., Shreveport

1321 College Dr., Texarkana, TX

2051 North Mall Dr., Alexandria

2909 Kilpatrick Blvd., Monroe

The flooding from TS Harvey is causing more than 400 blood drives and centers to close its doors in Beaumont, Texas and Lake Charles, La.

LifeShare is the blood providers to hospitals in southeast Texas, including Houston.

For more information call 318-222-7770 or go to lifeshare.org.

