Sabine Parish braces for potential flooding from TS Harvey

As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags are being made available throughout Northwest Louisiana.

President Donald Trump has issued a federal emergency declaration for Louisiana as heavy rains from Harvey ratcheted up fears of destructive flooding.

Sabine Parish started handing out sandbags to those who need them Monday ahead of potential flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey, expected to bring heavy rains to the area over the coming week. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The outer bands produced off and on light to moderate across Sabine Parish Monday and as Harvey gets closer the rain is only going to pick up.

Parts of Sabine Parish could see over 8 inches of rain by the end of the week, prompting the Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office and the Office of Emergency Preparedness to urge residents to prepare early.

"The latest information shows that Toledo Bend Reservoir is in the storm's path and Sabine Parish could be affected by winds up to 45 mph Thursday and Friday. With the continued rainfall and already saturated ground power outages are anticipated," the sheriff's office warned in a Facebook post early Monday afternoon.

A steady flow of residents picked up sand bags at the police jury building early Monday. Before 1 p.m., road superintendent for Sabine parish Doug Olivier said they had about 40 people stop by and crews filled around 250 bags with 24 yards of sand.

Many of those who showed up to grab sandbags Monday said they were preparing for the worst.

"I have a drain that's on the East side of my driveway," said Sabine Parish resident Wayne Adams as he loaded up sandbags Monday morning. "If it clogs up there tonight, it will push water up into my garage. I don't know how far it could go. Depends on how much water we get."

Olivier said they would leave some outside the gate of the police jury building for anyone to come and pick up who might need them.

The police jury is located just north of Many on Highway 171.

Olivier said they will start filling more bags with sand at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

