Texarkana, TX, firefighters join Harvey rescue, relief efforts

Members of the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department have been deployed to aid in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The department's Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System team left Saturday for Harris County, Texas, prepared to be deployed for at least nine days, city spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said.

Members of the team include Marty Lawrence, Don Rich, Lucas Shelton and Brad Smith.

