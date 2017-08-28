4-year-old Hempstead Co. deputy loses battle with cancer

A 4-year-old boy with stage 4 cancer who became the youngest deputy in the Hempstead County Sheriff’s department has died after losing his battle with cancer.

Jonathan Kemp suffered from stage 4 neuroblastoma and was undergoing treatment at Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock. He passed away Sunday, August 27, 2017.

The Hempstead County Sheriff's department posted the announcement on their Facebook page on Monday.

The post said in part,

On behalf of the men and women of the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Office we extend our deepest sympathy to the family of our Little Deputy. Please know that we considered Jonathan as a member of the Sheriff’s Office and we stand ready to help Andrea, Eric, and his brothers and sister any way we can. It will be hard the next few days but Jonathan was a fighter and we his family that are left behind need to be fighters also.

At the hospital, Jonathan’s mother Andrea Keen recorded while Sheriff Singleton presented Johnathan with an official deputy’s badge, a framed certificate appointing him as an Official Hempstead County Deputy Sheriff “Special Assistant to the Sheriff”, an official sheriff’s patrol car decked out with sheriff’s decals, and the sheriff assigned radio number 699 to use when he is on official duty.

The department concluded their post by saying, "Jonathan, we will take it from here, you have fought the Good Fight May God welcome you into his loving arms, we will see you again and to God Be the Glory. Hempstead County Deputy Sheriff JONATHAN KEEN Badge #699 End of Watch 08/27/2017."

