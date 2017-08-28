Man wounded in Shreveport shoot out, gunmen on the run

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of E 69th Street that sent a man to the hospital Monday morning.

Shreveport police are searching for the group of people responsible for a shooting that sent a man to the hospital Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. near the 200 block of East 69th Street near Southern Avenue.

Witnesses told police that there were two groups of people that started shooting at each other in front of a house on East 69th Street. Police say multiple shots were fired and a man was shot in the right knee.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the man was awake and communicating with them before being taken to the hospital.

It is believed the shooter and the group of people he was with got into a brown Chevy Malibu and took off.

Police are currently searching for the brown car.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

