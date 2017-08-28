Man shot in his right knee during gunfire in Shreveport

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of E 69th Street that sent a man to the hospital Monday morning.

Shreveport police are searching for a group of people suspected of being responsible for a shooting that sent a man to a hospital Monday morning.

The shooting happened just after 11 a.m. in the 200 block of East 69th Street.

That's near Southern Avenue.

Witnesses told police there were two groups of people who started shooting at each other in front of a house on East 69th.

Multiple shots were fired.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Sonatra Kennon, of Shreveport, outside the residence with a gunshot wound to his right knee.

He was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of a wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Kennon was awake and communicating with officers before being taken to the hospital, police said.

The investigation thus far indicates that Kennon was involved in an argument with at least two other men when the altercation became physical and gunfire erupted, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

A car parked nearby also was damaged by gunfire.

Authorities think those involved in the shooting fled in a brown or tan Chevrolet Malibu with black wheels.

They urge anyone with any information to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the group's website, lockemup.org.

