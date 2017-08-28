Shreveport residents to take boats, supplies to Houston

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.

Crew of volunteers gathering to leave for Houston to help with rescue efforts. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Several residents from Shreveport are gathering boats and supplies to head down to Houston and help with rescue efforts following Harvey.

One group met at the Brookshires on North Market at 9 a.m. with boats in tow before heading out.

They're taking boats and supplies to Houston to help.

They put the idea to go help after watching videos of the destruction of Harvey in the news. They've packed water and food and headed south to help any way they can.

"From a small town - Blanchard. everybody gets together, helps everybody. Be true to your neighbors. Texas is our neighbor and we want to help. They're begging for help, they're begging for help," said John Able, one person heading to Houston to help.

The group is in contact with the Cajun Navy and plan to meet up with them once they arrive. They left Monday morning, and think they will be in Houston for about a week.

The group also says those who want to help but can't join them on the trip can bring gas, socks, towels, water, and Gatorade.

The Cajun Navy said in a Facebook post that they had a central command center set up in Pasenda, TX.

The Osborn family is another group heading to Houston from the Arklatex. The family, who is originally from Shreveport, now lives 20 minutes away from Houston.

"A lot of people lost everything that they had and had to be rescued from their roofs... and of course people who have lost everything are going to need everything," said Misty Osborn.

Osborn says she evacuated after news hit that Harvey would be a Category 4, even though her neighborhood was not asked to.

"So at the last minute, we just threw in everything and came in town... never expected it to be flooding like this ... never in a million years thought that our neighborhood would flood that way," she said.

As she heads back, she says she plans on helping as many people as possible. She is meeting residents at 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart located on Pines Rd. in Shreveport.

"It feels like being over here there's nothing we can do to help and that's why we kind of wanted to get some supplies together from the people here to take back ...because I almost felt bad that I was over here safe while I have friends who are scared."

She is accepting any items you can donate such as toothpaste/toothbrushes, personal care items, cleaning supplies, dog/cat food, toilet paper/ paper towels, and more.

