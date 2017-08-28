Shreveport residents to take boats, supplies to Houston

The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast.More >>
There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.More >>
Be prepared for and stay up to date on the 2017 hurricane season.More >>
A group of Dalraida residents expressed extreme relief as they learned that the man who made them “prisoners” in their own homes will not be returning to their neighborhood after receiving a hefty prison term.More >>
The woman went missing inside her own apartment building, more than a week before her body was found.More >>
Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.More >>
Thousands of people are going through the same harrowing experiences as this Hurricane Harvey survivor in Rockport, TX.More >>
Multiple people have been killed and injured in a shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, according to Eastern New Mexico News.More >>
A North Korean missile has flown over Japan, according to news reports.More >>
Tall Tails Animal Rescue in Hankamer, TX is looking for boats and crates to rescue their animals after severe flooding.More >>
Houston taxi driver William Bruso got a big surprise on Friday, Aug. 25 when he found a hawk sitting in his cab, apparently taking refuge from impending Hurricane Harvey.More >>
The alligator was taken in the Southwest Alligator Hunting Zone by the hunting party of Bryan Burnside of Brandon near Natchez.More >>
