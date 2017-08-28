Shreveport group to take boats, supplies to Houston

Crew of volunteers gathering to leave for Houston to help with rescue efforts. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A group of people from Shreveport are gathering boats and supplies to head down to Houston and help with rescue efforts following Harvey.

The group will meet at the Brookshires on North Market at 9 a.m. with boats in tow.

In a Facebook post, one member of the group said they plan on meeting up with the Cajun Navy.

The group also says those who want to help but can't join them on the trip can bring gas, socks, towels, water and Gatorade.

The Cajun Navy said in a Facebook post that they had a central command center set up in Pasenda, TX.

