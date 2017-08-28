Man shot after argument with group of juveniles

A Shreveport man is recovering after he was shot in the legs Sunday afternoon in the city's Highland neighborhood.

Police say around 4:45 p.m. the man got into an argument with a group of juveniles who were riding in a pick-up truck in the 2300 block of Highland Avenue.

That's when one of them pulled out a rifle and shot him in the left leg. The bullet came out of his right leg.

The man is now recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

