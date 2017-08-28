Houston TV reporter may have helped save a truck driver's life - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Houston TV reporter may have helped save a truck driver's life

Posted by KSLA Staff
A reporter from KSLA News 12's CBS affiliate in Houston, KHOU, may have saved a truck driver's life.

Brandi Smith saw the driver trapped as floodwaters swallowed his tractor-trailer.

The rig's driver is OK.

The same Houston TV station had to evacuate its station due to flooding.

