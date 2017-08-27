Springhill natives put together relief effort for Harvey victims

A Harvey relief effort will be collecting donated supplies Monday evening in Bossier Parish and Tuesday morning in northern Webster Parish, according to social media posts.

"All this was just thrown together this evening," Springhill native Chris Tyler told KSLA News 12.

He said his father, also a Springhill native, is putting together an emergency supply trip to help flood victims in Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas.

"Need all the help I can get, filling a big, White trailer with drinking water-flashlights--diapers--baby formula that these people are in desperate need of."

Gary D. Tyler said he will have the 40-foot trailer at Fred's at Benton at Kingston roads in Benton from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and on the parking lot of Piggly Wiggly in Springhill from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Chris Tyler said his father plans to head south Wednesday morning.

"I am taking it with my truck and trailer and make sure it goes where it should, personally--NO MIDDLE PEOPLE INVOLVED," one of the elder Tyler's posts says.

Chris Tyler posted that GiGi's Tees, 529 S. Coyle Ave. in Cullen, also is a place where people can drop off donated goods Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

Items must be new and in their original packaging.

Chris Tyler also says: "I'll personally supply the fuel for as many trips as we can fill this trailer!!!"

