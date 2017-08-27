Loss of pressure spurs boil advisory for ETX water system

Here's a list of current boil advisories in the ArkLaTex. It is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by the local water systems or city/town officials. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.More >>
Fifteen senior citizens were evacuated from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, according to The Daily News in Galveston County.More >>
The storm is currently off the Georgia coast 110 miles south of Charleston, SC, with winds of 35 mph.More >>
One year after the Cajun Navy fleet deployed to pluck stranded families from the flood waters that overwhelmed southeast Louisiana, the volunteer rescuers are mobilizing again.More >>
Police said the family was walking down the around around 1 p.m. Friday when a woman in her 50s swerved into them. One adult and two children are in critical condition and one adult in serious condition.More >>
