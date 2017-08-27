Loss of pressure spurs boil advisory for ETX water system

Here's a list of current boil advisories in the ArkLaTex. It is updated as information is provided to KSLA News 12 by the local water systems or city/town officials. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back for updates.

Boil orders and advisories in the ArkLaTex

A rural East Texas water system issued a boil advisory Sunday evening.

A loss of pressure at Waskom Rural Water System's water plant led to the advisory for all of the system's customers, said Darrell Robbins, superintendent of Waskom Rural Water System.

The water system is not in the City of Waskom water system.

Waskom Rural Water System customers will be notified when water from the system again is safe for consumption, Robbins said.

