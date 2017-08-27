Shreveport area groups getting food to Harvey-stricken Texans

Jerry Johnson helps load food Aug. 26 at the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana in Shreveport. (Source: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana)

Bryan Roppolo, head of field operations for Operation BBQ Relief, left Shreveport on Aug. 27 to set up an emergency canteen to feed hurricane victims in Victoria, Texas. (Source: Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana)

At least two Shreveport area nonprofits are assisting victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Bryan Roppolo, head of field operations for Operation BBQ Relief, left Shreveport on Sunday to set up an emergency canteen to feed hurricane victims in Victoria, Texas.

A team of Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana team members loaded an 18-foot Operation BBQ Relief truck with pallets of water, rice, beans, bread, cereal and other foods Saturday.

"We received a call from Bryan (Texas) on Saturday, when we are normally closed," said Martha Marak, the food bank's executive director.

"The flooded area will ultimately be assisted with food from food banks in Texas," she said.

"But until the Texas food banks can assess their own situations, we were delighted to start sending food to the South Texas area."

Members of competition BBQ teams from eight states founded Operation BBQ Relief in May 2011 to help feed displaced families, police, fire, National Guard and emergency personnel in tornado-stricken Joplin, Mo.

The food bank is the largest distributor of donated foods in the Northwest Louisiana area. It seeks, stores and distributes food and other essentials to families and senior citizens.

The food bank, with the aid of more than 120 community and faith-based nonprofits, distributed 5,976,602 pounds of food to 417,770 men, women and children in seven parishes last year.

