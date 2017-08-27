SFD: Woman sets fire to own home, charged with arson

It happened just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday (Source: Jeff Ferrell, KSLA News 12)

A woman is facing a simple arson charge after a fire in a Shreveport mobile home community. (Source: Jeff Ferrell, KSLA News 12)

A Shreveport woman is facing charges after she allegedly set her own home on fire Sunday morning.

Firefighters say the fire happened just after 1:00 a.m. in the 6800 block of West 70th Street at the Stonegate Mobile Home Community.

According to the fire department, smoke and flames were seen from every corner of the home.

Before the fire department arrived, neighbors reportedly tried to put the fire out with buckets of water and a fire extinguisher.

When they failed to put the fire out on their own, the group ran outside until firefighters arrived.

Eight units and 18 firefighters help put the fire out just before 1:30 a.m.

Shreveport Fire Investigators and the Shreveport Police Department arrested 35-year-old Bridget Ebarb at the scene.

She is charged with simple arson.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.