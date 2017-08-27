SPD: Man shot in leg after argument over money

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that allegedly started with an argument over money.

Police say two men were arguing on Lindholm Street just after 11:00 a.m.

According to police, one of the men was shot in the leg during the argument.

The victim was taken to University Health and is expected to survive.

Police are still looking for the man who allegedly fired the shot.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

