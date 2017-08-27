Bossier detectives seek ID of lawn equipment, trailer thieves - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Bossier detectives seek ID of lawn equipment, trailer thieves

Posted by KSLA Staff
BENTON, LA (KSLA) -

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are working to identify two lawn equipment and trailer burglars in Benton. 

Detectives say it happened at 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning at Tubbs Hardware in the 6100 block of Highway 3. 

According to detectives, two men are caught on camera cutting the lock of a gate outside the hardware store. 

The men reportedly stole five lawn mowers and one, possibly two, trailers. 

The stolen equipment is worth at least $35,000, detectives say. 

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203. 

