Bossier detectives seek ID of lawn equipment, trailer thieves

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are working to identify two lawn equipment and trailer burglars in Benton.

Detectives say it happened at 4:20 a.m. Saturday morning at Tubbs Hardware in the 6100 block of Highway 3.

According to detectives, two men are caught on camera cutting the lock of a gate outside the hardware store.

The men reportedly stole five lawn mowers and one, possibly two, trailers.

The stolen equipment is worth at least $35,000, detectives say.

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-965-2203.

