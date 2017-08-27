Doyline man charged with 26 counts of child pornography

A Doyline man is behind bars on 26 counts of child pornography, according to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.

Daniel Noe, 54, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly owning sexual abuse images and videos of children.

"My office is committed to the investigation and arresting those who sexually exploit our children," said Attorney General Jeff Landry, "We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners in an attempt to keep children from being victimized."

The Attorney General's Office says Noe's arrest followed a multi-agency investigation, including the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Bossier City Marshal's Office.

Noe was booked into the Webster Parish Prison.

