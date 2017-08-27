Shreveport man sentenced to 12 years in child pornography case

A Shreveport man is among 3 arrested in connection with the largest ever seizure of child pornography by the Louisiana State Police to date.

Shreveport man among 3 arrested in largest child porn seizure ever by LSP

A Shreveport man is behind bars after authorities say he pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

A Shreveport man will spend at least 12 years in prison after allegedly trading and downloading child pornography.

James Vail, 52, was sentenced Wednesday on one count of receiving child pornography. His sentence includes 10 years of supervised release.

He was one of three Louisiana man arrested in connection with one of the largest seizures of child pornography by the Louisiana State Police.

According to Vail's guilty plea in April, state police detected Vail used is computer and another internet-enabled electronic device to share child pornography.

Detectives with the Louisiana State Police (SVU) Shreveport Field Office searched Vail's home in Shreveport last June.

State police say Vail was in possession of more than one million illicit files. A forensic investigation showed several images of child pornography were reportedly downloaded onto Vail's computer from October 2015 to June 2016.

Vail reportedly admitted to trading child pornography while state police searched his home.

Vail was arrested June 10th, 2016, for 51 counts of Distribution of Pornography Involving Juveniles and 1,500 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

