Man shot at while driving on I-20 in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on I-20 at the Greenwood Road exit. 

Police say it happened just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday. 

According to police, the driver was exiting I-20 when someone fired shots at his car. 

The driver was not injured. 

