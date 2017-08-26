Bossier couple stuck on cruise ship due to Harvey

Four cruise ships bound for Galveston, Texas are stuck in the Gulf of Mexico, and one ArkLaTex couple won't be making it home soon.

David Knight and his husband are two of 20,000 people on four cruise ships right now.

"Lake Charles and west, Houston, have all been shut down due to flooding," Knight said. "Instead of putting our friends and family in danger, we're just going to stay on the ship and make it back to Houston or Galveston when we can."

Knight said the ship's captain announced they possibly won't be back until Thursday this week.

