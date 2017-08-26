Community comes together to help 90-year-old World War II Veteran

One Bossier World War II veteran can sleep peacefully now knowing he has a new roof over his head.

An army of volunteers helped remove much of a leaky 58-year-old roof on Friday night and other home repairs on Saturday. From combat veterans to motorcycle club members and even a contingent from Barksdale Air Force Base, they've all arrived to help 90-year-old Lee Dickerson.

"This was amazing! It is. Overwhelming," Dickerson said.

Dickerson told us the roof began to leak badly in their living room this spring but says the insurance company rejected the claim.

"For years we've had insurance with them," Dickerson said. "But when it comes (sic) to using it they said, 'no way. I ain't gonna do it."

Local resident David Biddlecombe soon heard of Dickerson's situation.

"All I can tell you is, it's a God thing, you know. I put it on Facebook," Biddlecombe said. "Couple hours later, bam, we had it, it was in action."

Now just one week later roughly three dozen people, from individuals and companies alike, provided free labor and materials, to get Dickerson and his wife that new roof.

It's not just the roof that needed major repairs, but also the home's plumbing system because of major leaks. It has been so bad that Dickerson's family explained he's had to come outside and turn the water valve on and off just to limit the huge bills piling up.

Dickerson's daughter told us her father had a $900 water bill last month alone. So volunteers began to work on that problem, as well.

For many of these volunteers, this project is just one more way to honor our veterans. That includes Kent Harrison with the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

"(He's) one of the greatest generation vets we've ever helped and that's what we do," Harrison said. "It's what our organization does. It's what we're about, vets helping vets."

Dickerson said just watching all these strangers come out to help him almost left him speechless.

"It's wonderful to have people like this."

Jason Youngblood, the owner of Eagle Air Conditioning and Home Improvements, brought out a dozen employees to help with Dickerson's new roof and they wrapped-up that project shortly after 3 p.m.

