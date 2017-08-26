Shreveport police seek to ID thief in convenience store armed robbery

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Surveillance images released by investigators show the man wearing a black hoodie with white stripes and jean shorts with blue paisley patterned back pockets. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport Police investigators are working to identify a man they believe robbed a convenience store Monday.

It happened in the 8900 block of Mansfield Road at the Triple J convenience store.

Police say a man armed with a handgun went into the store and demanded money from the clerk.

The man reportedly took some cash and ran away from the scene.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

