Shreveport man arrested on sexual battery, obscenity charges

Shreveport police say they have arrested a man accused of sexual battery and obscenity.

According to police, the charges come from an investigation back on May 29.

Investigators say they received reports of a man "publicly engaging in explicit sexual behavior" in the South Broadmoor and South Highlands neighborhoods.

Police reportedly identified 25-year-old Shawn Craig Coleman as the alleged suspect after speaking with the victims and neighbors.

Coleman was charged with four counts of Obscenity and one count of Sexual Battery.

His bond totaled $150,000.

