Nurses travel down to south Texas to assist Christus hospital family

The cry for help to those affected by Hurricane Harvey is already being answered from here in the ArkLaTex to a “Flying Angel” flight originating from a Texarkana hospital.

A group of 13 nurses with Christus St. Michael Health System left Friday afternoon to San Antonio to a sister hospital, Christus Santa Rosa, to provide support due to patients being transferred because of Hurricane Harvey.

“So there was a cry for help. There was a cry that we needed nurses to come to San Antonio to help with the incoming patients,” said Chief Nursing Officer of Christus St. Michael Louise Thornell.

On Thursday, more than 125 patients were transferred to Santa Rosa from other hospitals in and around the Corpus Christi area, according to Thornell.

The nurses say they aren't worried about being closer to the Category 4 hurricane — they just want to help.

“I just always wanted to be a nurse. Every since I was little and I just wanted to help people and care for them and this is how I can do it by volunteering my time,” said nurse Jessie Self.

Christus leaders said it took around two hours to get the volunteers needed for the “Flying Angel” trip.

“This is a leap of faith we are going to assist," Thornwell said. We do not know how long we will be there. We do not know what they are going to do. They are a Christus family — they are Christus nurses."

In total, there are more than a dozen facilities in the Christus Health Care System located in the direct path of the hurricane.

