Elderly man arrested for molestation in Shreveport

An elderly man is behind bars after police believe he is responsible for sexually molesting a juvenile.

Robert Minniear, 83, is charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department received reports on Aug. 15 of Minniear repeatedly assaulting a juvenile over several months.

Minniear is being held in Shreveport City Jail. 

