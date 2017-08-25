Elderly man arrested for molestation in Shreveport

If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.More >>
President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned Joe Arpaio, former sheriff of Maricopa County, AZ.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
This trick could save you from food poisoning.More >>
This trick could save you from food poisoning.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
The room a boy was locked in for hours had no windows and no lights, and the only thing in the room was a mattress on the floor with a blanket, police said.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>
Harvey continues churning in the Gulf of Mexico as a dangerous hurricane toward Texas, while its outer rain band is now swiping parts of the coast, forecasters said Friday afternoon.More >>