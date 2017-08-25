Elderly man arrested for molestation in Shreveport

Robert Minniear, 83, is charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

An elderly man is behind bars after police believe he is responsible for sexually molesting a juvenile.

Robert Minniear, 83, is charged with one count of molestation of a juvenile.

Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department received reports on Aug. 15 of Minniear repeatedly assaulting a juvenile over several months.

Minniear is being held in Shreveport City Jail.

