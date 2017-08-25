KSLA Salutes: 'Freedom's front door'

KSLA News 12 salutes the local heroes who serve our community and country and honor their sacrifice.More >>
Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.
"This here is real life, this is what it's all about, not hate." The story of a simple act of kindness has touched thousands though social media.
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.
After weeks of speculation, President Donald Trump has pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.
Hurricane Harvey made landfall along the Texas coast between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor Friday night as a powerful Category 4 storm. As of 10 p.m. Friday, the storm had sustained winds of 130 mph and was moving northwest at 7 mph, with a minimum central pressure of 938 mb.
Officials with the Department of Natural Resources are investigating a fatal boating accident on Lake Murray Friday evening.
