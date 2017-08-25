Shreveport MEPS Commander: "It reminds me of me when I was young."

U.S. Army Major, Francisco Vazquez, administering the oath of enlistment to recruits/Source: KSLA News 12

U.S Army Officer Francisco Vazquez is doing more than just leaving a legacy of service in his family.

"I'm the first one to serve in the active-duty military in my family. I have about 24 cousins in Puerto Rico, and they are absolutely very proud of everything that I've done so far."

Every day, he sets the bar for young recruits, who like him, wants to serve our country.

As the Commander of the Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station, Vazquez helps bridge the gap between civilian and military life.

"It reminds me of me when I was young," said Vazquez.

"My favorite part about working with the MEPS is the interaction that I have with the applicants when they come in, and guide them through the whole process, and make sure that they're treated with dignity and respect," said Vazquez.

Fifteen years ago, U.S. Army Major Francisco Vazquez swore to uphold the Constitution and defend freedom at all costs.

Now, he gets to deliver the oath to eager men and women willing to do the same.

"I've always wanted to serve, serve with purpose," he said, "My bachelor degree is in criminal justice. I wanted to do something in the federal government."

Born in Puerto Rico, Vazquez traveled to the states for the first time in 1999.

"That was a shock, but it was amazing. I've waited my life to serve in the military, and I've waited my life to come to this country and to see the world," recalled Vazquez.

His military career has taken him across the country and he hasn't looked back. Vazquez has called Shreveport home for the past 13 months.

"It's absolutely been my privilege and my pleasure to serve as a commander of the station."

The Shreveport Military Entrance Processing Station is one of 65 stations across the country that serves as the passage way into the U.S. Armed Forces.

