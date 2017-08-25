Christus St. Michael nurses travel to Texas to aid patients before Hurricane Harvey

The cry for help for those affected by Harvey is already being answered from right here in the Ark-La-Tex thanks to a "Flying Angel" flight originating from a Texarkana Hospital.

Thirteen nurses with Christus St. Michael Health System in Texarkana left this afternoon on a mission of mercy. The group is headed to San Antonio, Texas to a sister hospital, Christus Santa Rosa, for support due to patients being transferred to that facility because of Hurricane Harvey.

Christus St. Michael Chief Nursing Officer Louise Thornell said since Thursday more than 125 patients have been transferred to Santa Rosa from other hospitals in and around the Corpus Christi area where the hurricane is expected make landfall.

