BREAKING

I-30 eastbound in Miller County opened after tanker breakdown

(Source: Josh Harvison/KSLA News 12) (Source: Josh Harvison/KSLA News 12)
MILLER CO, AR (KSLA) -

Interstate 30 just east of Texarkana is reopened Friday afternoon after a tanker truck broke down.

It happened just before 5 p.m. at mile marker nine, according to the Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department. 

A tanker with locked up brakes was blocking the roadway at the time.

Traffic is was diverted on Highway 67.

