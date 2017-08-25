LA State parks offer overnight discount for Harvey evacuees

People evacuating southeast Texas and south Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey can stay at certain north Louisiana State Parks at a discount.

According to the Office of State Parks, overnight accommodations at select state parks will be 50% off to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey.

Here is a list of participating locations:

Chemin-A-Haut State Park, Bastrop: Discounted cabins, campsites

Jimmie Davis State Park, Chatham: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites, group camp

Lake Bistineau State Park, Doyline: Discounted campsites, group camp

Lake Bruin State Park, St. Joseph: Discounted campsites

Lake Claiborne State Park, Homer: Discounted cabins, campsites

Lake D'Arbonne State Park, Farmerville: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites, group camp

North Toledo Bend State Park, Zwolle: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites

Poverty Point Reservoir State Park, Delhi: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites

The Office of State Parks says discounted stays for evacuees are limited to a maximum 10 days from arrival.

Reservations can be made only by calling the reservation system at 877-226-7652.

