LA State parks offer overnight discount for Harvey evacuees

LA State parks offer overnight discount for Harvey evacuees

KSLA Staff
NORTH LOUISIANA (KSLA) -

People evacuating southeast Texas and south Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey can stay at certain north Louisiana State Parks at a discount. 

According to the Office of State Parks, overnight accommodations at select state parks will be 50% off to help those displaced by Hurricane Harvey. 

Here is a list of participating locations: 

  • Chemin-A-Haut State Park, Bastrop: Discounted cabins, campsites
  • Jimmie Davis State Park, Chatham: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites, group camp
  • Lake Bistineau State Park, Doyline: Discounted campsites, group camp
  • Lake Bruin State Park, St. Joseph: Discounted campsites
  • Lake Claiborne State Park, Homer: Discounted cabins, campsites
  • Lake D'Arbonne State Park, Farmerville: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites, group camp
  • North Toledo Bend State Park, Zwolle: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites
  • Poverty Point Reservoir State Park, Delhi: Discounted cabins, lodges, campsites

The Office of State Parks says discounted stays for evacuees are limited to a maximum 10 days from arrival. 

Reservations can be made only by calling the reservation system at 877-226-7652. 

