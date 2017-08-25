Sandbags locations in NWLA

As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags are being made available throughout Northwest Louisiana.

Bossier City and Bossier Parish are making sandbags available for residents Monday and Tuesday. They can pick them up from the Bossier City Public Service Complex at 3223 Old Shed Rd. on Monday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be another location at the Bossier Parish Highway Maintenance Facility, 410 Mayfield St. in Benton, on Monday until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Pre-made sandbags will be available for self-serve pickup at these locations Monday and Tuesday:

South Bossier Fire District 2, 3551 Louisiana Highway 527.

Haughton - Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80.

Haughton – Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.

Plain Dealing - Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto.

The Caddo Parish Department of Fleet Services, located at 1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA, will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. for residents who may need sandbags.

The City of Shreveport will also have sandbags available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at its Streets and Drainage Yard, located at 3825 Mansfield Road.

Sandbags can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Natchitoches Parish Public Works, 110 Mill Street, according to a Facebook post.

Sandbags are also available in Sabine Parish at the Sabine Parish Policy Jury road office which is located on Hwy 171 north of Many near Walmart, according to a post.

Harvey is expected to bring 3-6 inches to the ArkLaTex over the next 3 to 5 days which could result in flooding on some streets and in low lying areas that usually flood during times of heavy rainfall.

Caddo Parish @La_DOTD maintenance crews clean ditches on US 171 in Keithville, prepping for heavy rains from #Harvey. Monitoring forecast. pic.twitter.com/DGSxD1R97F — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) August 28, 2017

Authorities encourage residents to stock up on water, flashlights, batteries, emergency supplies, food, medication, gas, paper towels, a weather radio and other supplies that can last at least 72 hours.

Natchitoches Parish authorities are working with Louisiana GOSHEP and the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.