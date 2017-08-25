Sandbags available in Natchitoches, Sabine parishes

As authorities track the path of Hurricane Harvey off the Texas coast, sandbags will be available in Natchitoches and Sabine parishes.

Sandbags can be picked up from 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Natchitoches Parish Public Works, 110 Mill Street, according to a Facebook post.

Sandbags are available in Sabine Parish at the Sabine Parish Policy Jury road office which is located on Hwy 171 north of Many near Walmart, according to a post.

Authorities encourage residents to stock up on water, flashlights, batteries, emergency supplies, food, medication, gas, paper towels, a weather radio and other supplies that can last at least 72 hours.

Natchitoches Parish authorities are working with Louisiana GOSHEP and the National Weather Service.

