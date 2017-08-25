Sandbag locations in the ArkLaTex

There are four shelters in the Shreveport area that are on standby and have not yet been activated.

As authorities track what remains of Hurricane Harvey, sandbags are being made available throughout the ArkLaTex.

LOUISIANA

Bossier City and Bossier Parish are making sandbags available for residents Monday and Tuesday. They can pick them up from the Bossier City Public Service Complex at 3223 Old Shed Rd. on Monday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be another location at the Bossier Parish Highway Maintenance Facility, 410 Mayfield St. in Benton, on Monday until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Pre-made sandbags will be available for self-serve pickup at these locations Monday and Tuesday:

South Bossier Fire District 2, 3551 Louisiana Highway 527.

Haughton - Haughton Fire District 1, 4494 U.S. Highway 80.

Haughton – Town of Haughton, 120 W. McKinley Ave.

Plain Dealing - Town of Plain Dealing, 205 W. Palmetto.

The Caddo Parish Department of Fleet Services, located at 1701 Monty Street, Shreveport, LA, will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. for residents who may need sandbags.

The City of Shreveport will also have sandbags available from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, at its Streets and Drainage Yard, located at 3825 Mansfield Road.

Sand bags are available in DeSoto Parish for residents to pick up at the following locations during the listed times throughout the storm:

DeSoto Parish Police Jury Road Department (424 Liberty Lane, Grand Cane, LA 71032) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City of Mansfield Maintenance Building (115 Edwards, Mansfield, LA 71052) from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fire District No. 1 (300 Marshal Road, Logansport, LA 71049) - available 24 hours per day.

The DeSoto Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has specialized equipment on standby and are in a position to be able to request additional assistance from the State. The DeSoto Parish Police Jury has declared a State of Emergency for DeSoto Parish due to the prediction of heavy rains and possible flooding associated with Harvey.

Sandbags can be picked up from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday at Natchitoches Parish Public Works, 110 Mill Street, according to a Facebook post.

Natchitoches Parish authorities are working with Louisiana GOSHEP and the National Weather Service.

Sandbags are also available in Sabine Parish at the Sabine Parish Policy Jury road office which is located on Hwy 171 north of Many near Walmart, according to a post.

TEXAS

The city of Marshall, TX will have sand bags at the Convenience Station on Five Notch Road available for city residents. There will be a limit of 10 each if needed.

The Marshall city’s Public Works Department is currently working to ensure that all upstream bridges and culverts are free of debris and flowing and that barricades are set up near historically flooding areas.

In addition, the water utilities division is making sure that all manholes and sewer lines where monthly maintenance is normally provided are washed out and addressed over the next three days.

At this time, Marshall officials have not been asked to open a shelter for evacuees, but Fire Chief Reggie Cooper said the city is prepared for such a request.

Harvey is expected to bring 3-6 inches to the ArkLaTex over the next 3 to 5 days which could result in flooding on some streets and in low lying areas that usually flood during times of heavy rainfall.

Caddo Parish @La_DOTD maintenance crews clean ditches on US 171 in Keithville, prepping for heavy rains from #Harvey. Monitoring forecast. pic.twitter.com/DGSxD1R97F — Erin Buchanan (@ErinBNews) August 28, 2017

Authorities encourage residents to stock up on water, flashlights, batteries, emergency supplies, food, medication, gas, paper towels, a weather radio and other supplies that can last at least 72 hours.

