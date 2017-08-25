Man shot in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

One man has been sent to a Shreveport hospital after he was shot in the leg on Thursday afternoon.

Shreveport police got the call just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The shooting happened outside a home in the 400 block of 65th Street in Shreveport's Hollywood neighborhood, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

He was shot once in the right leg and his injury is not considered life-threatening. He was sent to University Health for treatment.

Hines said that the victim was not being fully cooperative with authorities at this time. Police do not have a suspect and the shooting is under investigation.

"We did recover a projectile from a bullet," said Hines. "Hopefully that will lead us to who is responsible for this crime."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

