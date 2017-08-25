WATCH LIVE Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference on Hurricane H - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • Video Forecast

BREAKING

WATCH LIVE Gov. Greg Abbott holds news conference on Hurricane Harvey

(KLTV) -

Governor Abbott is holding press conferences just hours prior to Hurricane Harvey’s landfall a long the Texas coast.

Mobile users click here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly