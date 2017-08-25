Cruz, Cornyn support governor's request for major disaster declaration ahead of Harvey landfall

Texas residents and officials are preparing for Hurricane Harvey, which the National Hurricane Center says has strengthened to a Category 2 storm.More >>
One woman who claims to be the woman who stole several bottles of alcohol from a Shreveport liquor store has turned herself into police.More >>
If you have family or friends in South Texas, now is the time to evacuate.More >>
"As soon as saw it my hair stood up. Because it was ... I've never seen anything like that before."More >>
Authorities have identified the suspected gunman in a fatal Charleston restaurant shooting and his victim.More >>
Hurricane Harvey is likely to move inland earlier than anticipated.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in southwest Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Harvey to update the public on the latest details associated with the storm and how it could impact the state.More >>
A woman was shot in the head at University Trails Apartments in Oxford.More >>
Brandon Council admitted to the FBI that he robbed the CresCom bank and shot the two employees multiple times, including an employee who was trying to hide under a desk. In an affidavit written by a special agent with the FBI, Council, 32, from Wilson, NC, confessed to the CresCom Bank robbery in Conway and told agents that “he was desperate, he needed money and that he knew that he was going to hurt somebody that day.”More >>
