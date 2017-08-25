Cruz, Cornyn support governor's request for major disaster declaration ahead of Harvey landfall

Two U.S. senators for the state of Texas are throwing their support behind Gov. Greg Abbott and urging the president to approve a request for an expedited major disaster declaration in advance of Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and John Cornyn, R-Texas, sent a letter to President Donald Trump on Friday.

“Given the potential catastrophic impact that the Hurricane may have on Texas communities, we strongly support this request and urge you to provide any and all emergency protective measures available by a major disaster declaration,” they wrote. “We have been encouraged thus far by the work and strong coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency to deploy assistance to state and local officials on the ground in Texas,” they continued. “We stand ready and willing to assist in any way possible to ensure prompt evaluation of this request.”

