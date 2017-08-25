Caddo, Bossier leaders monitoring Hurricane Harvey

Caddo Correction Center inmates helped prepare sandbags Friday morning in preparation of the hurricane's landfall. (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Officials from Bossier and Caddo parishes are keeping an eye on and preparing for Hurricane Harvey's landfall.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator will hold a command staff meeting in preparation of Hurricane Harvey Friday afternoon.

The meeting will have representatives from the City, Parish and State government.

Caddo Correction Center inmates helped prepare sandbags Friday morning in preparation of the hurricane's landfall.

Bossier government leaders, emergency management, law enforcement, fire, EMS, levee board and public works representatives met Friday morning at the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness to start preliminary preparations for the potential impact Harvey could have locally.

The meeting included a briefing by the National Weather Service Office in Shreveport which indicated the possibility that Harvey could head in an easterly direction toward Louisiana in the coming days and could cause heavy rainfall here next week.

Sandbag distribution sites have not been set up within Bossier Parish as of yet, however, officials say sandbags may be offered to residents depending on what the forecast for Harvey holds in the coming days.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.