Shreveport police encourage conversation with coffee with a cop

Friday morning, Shreveport police officers shared a cup of coffee and discussion with citizens.

Dozens showed up to share for the monthly event. Shreveport police say they want people to come out when they have these and say hello, support the police department, and the opportunity to get answers from officers.

"This is an opportunity for people to get away from that and at the same time, let's engage in some positive dialogue, let's hear some of your ideas. Let's take those ideas, bring them together, and see if we can get some things going," said Cpl. Marcus Hines, with Shreveport police.

It also gives police the chance to talk with people about any ideas they may have to make the community stronger.

This is a nationwide program. Shreveport police hold it every month, next month's date or location has not yet been set.