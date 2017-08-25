Where are they? BPSO rolls out missing persons campaign

Authorities are asking for the public's help in hunting down *new* leads in years old missing persons cases. (Source: BPSO)

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help as they investigate the disappearance of three missing persons.

According to a release, Bossier Crimestoppers will be running billboard messages about all three missing persons over the next couple of weeks. The three subjects are 23-year-old Arrilla Webb-Vaul, 23-year-old Gregory A. Vice, Jr., and 21-year-old Clinton Nelson.

“Someone has information that will help us bring closure to these families,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Please speak up, and give us a call.”

Clinton Nelson

Sept. 1, 2017, marks the 11-year anniversary of Clinton Nelson's disappearance, the parish's most recent missing person's case. Nelson went missing Sept. 1, 2006.

"If he's out there, we want to find him. If he's out there we want to bring him home," said Nelson's mother Carolyn Johnson in 2008.

Sept. 1, 2017, marks the 11-year anniversary of Nelson's disappearance, the parish's most recent missing person's case. Nelson went missing Sept. 1, 2006.

"We wanted to make sure we reached out and touched people and just keep it fresh on their minds so that people don't forget," said Bossier Parish deputy Dave Faulk.

RELATED: Still Missing: Clinton Nelson's case gains national attention

Bossier deputies say they along with Red River Parish deputies have been searching for years throughout the entire parish and other areas for possible remains of Nelson, that they were unable to find.

Gregory Vice Jr.

Gregory Vice Jr. has been missing since 2000.

He was last seen in his pickup truck, a 1984 brown Chevrolet S-10 with yellow pin striping.

His wallet and personal belongings were found in the truck three days later, and authorities say no one has seen him since.

Greg is 5 feet, 8 inches, and 135 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, a t-shirt, black Levi jeans, and a pair of white K-Swiss tennis shoes. He has a distinctive white tiger tattooed on his back just behind his right shoulder.

Arrilla Webb-Vaul

Arrilla Webb-Vaul has been missing since 1979.

Her last known whereabouts were when she dropped her husband off at K-Mart at Eastgate Shopping Center in Shreveport just before 6 p.m. that afternoon.

A few hours later, her vehicle was found at the foot of the Jimmie Davis Bridge in Bossier City. Her vehicle had a partially flat tire and had been slashed or punctured.

Witnesses at the scene said they saw her vehicle pull to the side of the road, and a white truck pulled up immediately behind her when a white male got out.

Arrilla’s personal belongings were found in the car, and she hasn’t been seen since.

RELATED: Deputies searching Red River Parish for missing person

She is 5 feet 1 inch, 100 pounds, has blonde hair and blue-gray eyes with a small mole on the right side of her nose. She was last seen wearing a purple dress and white high heel shoes.

"We're looking for everything… the answer is anything and everything because you never know what direction it's going to be … some people don't want to be found. I don't believe that's the case with any of the cases we have here in Bossier Parish," said Faulk.

Despite their failed search efforts, detectives say that one just one tip just could provide the answers detectives are looking for.

Deputies say that was what happened in the case of a Bossier Doe later identified as Carol Ann Cole. Cole's remains were found more than 34 years after her homicide.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.