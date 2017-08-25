LSP Trooper rescues pup from beneath car seat

Rescuing a pup from beneath a car seat turned out to be all in a day's work for a Louisiana State Police trooper on Thursday.

According to the Louisiana State Police Facebook page, a Troop G Trooper was escorting an oversized load in northern DeSoto Parish when a motorist flagged him down because her dog was trapped under her driver's seat.

The trooper along with two other motorists and a volunteer fireman came to the dog's aid and carefully removed him from under the seat.

The dog was not injured during the incident and now has a few new friends.

