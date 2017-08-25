SWEPCO sending crews south to help with AEP Texas Hurricane Harvey response

SWEPCO is sending dozens of workers from Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas to help sister utility AEP Texas in response to Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

SWEPCO says 67 employees from Fayetteville, Texarkana, Longview, Shreveport, and Natchitoches will be heading south along with 120 contractor personnel for a total resource count of 187 full-time employees and contractors.

All the crews are leaving Saturday and will report Sunday morning for work assignments around the Schulenburg, Texas area.

Millions of people were bracing for a prolonged battering from the hurricane, which could be the fiercest such storm to hit the U.S. in nearly a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a "life-threatening storm" that posed a "grave risk," saying it could swamp several counties more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland.

As of 10 a.m Friday, Harvey was located about 115 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, TX with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph with higher gusts. It was moving northwest at 10 mph.

The storm could bring heavy rain to some areas of the ArkLaTex, particularly across northwest Louisiana and portions of east Texas south of I-20, appears likely. Outer bands of showers and storms associated with Harvey will begin to arrive over the weekend. Widespread and heavy rain isn't expected until Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

