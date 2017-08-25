Texas records minor 3.1 magnitude earthquake in Irving area

IRVING, Texas (AP) - Experts say a minor earthquake has shaken parts of North Texas.
The U.S. Geological Survey reports the 3.1 magnitude quake happened at 6:41 a.m. Friday. The quake was centered about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north-northeast of Irving.
An Irving police spokesman had no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Irving is 6 miles (9 kilometers) northwest of Dallas.
The earthquake happened as emergency personnel along the Texas Gulf coast, about 400 miles away, braced for a different potential natural disaster - Hurricane Harvey.
The Irving area recorded at least six earthquakes during a two-month period in late 2014, at a time when small quakes became more common in parts of North Texas. State officials in October 2014 amended rules for disposal well operators amid concerns that high-pressure injections can trigger earthquakes.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
